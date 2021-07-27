Juniors teeing it up for Round Two for the Junior Ambassador

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday morning kicked off the Second Round of the Junior Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament. Different from yesterday’s round at River’s Edge Golf Course, today’s round was hosted by Lake Maloney Golf Course. Much like the weather, the competition was also heating up in Round Two of the tournament.

For the Boy’s 15-18 division it was Teegan Sonneman who took first place by carding a two day total of 144. He shot an impressive 70, one under par, in round one and then fired back with a 74 in round two. Sonneman says he loved the experience of playing in this tournament and that he is excited to see his hard work paying off.

“Feeling pretty good about it means a lot to be, how much work I put in the outcome... I knew after the first round shooting under par I had to come out and play strong today and if I had one bad shot just keep grinding,” Sonneman says.

For the Boy’s 14 year old division, it’s Cooper Feddersen who comes in at first. Feddersen takes first place with a two day score of 167 shooting 85 in round one and 82 in round two.

In the Boy’s 12-13 division, Jack Baker takes the top spot with a two day score of 177. Baker claims a 91 in round one and an 86 in round two.

Taking first in the Girl’s 15-18 division is Payton Wise. Wise cards a two day total of 159 shooting 75 in round one and 84 in round two.

And now for the nine hole event, in the Girl’s 7-12 division, Allie Jones claims first place with a two day score of 95. She shot a 47 in round one and a 48 in round two. Allie says she enjoyed playing and getting to meet the other girls and continuing playing a game she loves.

“I will continue to keep playing golf because I think it’s a very fun sport to just play,” says Jones.

The Boy’s 10-11 division, it’s Keaton Loop that comes in on top, he cards a two day total of 75. Loop shot 36 in round one and 39 in round two.

Finally, in the Boy’s 7-9 division, Cameron McCarthy wins first place with a two day score of 101. McCarthy shot 53 in round one and 48 in round two.

