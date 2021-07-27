Nebraska Juniors tee it up for two day tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Today kicks off the annual two day North Platte Junior Ambassador Classic Golf Tournament hosted by the North Platte Ambassadors. The first day of the event is being hosted by River’s Edge Golf Course and tomorrow’s portion of the event will be hosted at Lake Maloney Golf Course. Tournament Director Matt Hasenauer, says that there are 92 participants in this year’s event. They have participants traveling from all over the central and western parts of the state.

“We usually have between 80 and 100 youth from the area. We get people traveling from as far away as Kearney and Scottsbluff. The main purpose of the tournament is to provide a tournament where maybe the youth that haven’t had a chance to play in a tournament yet have a chance to come out here and experience what youth tournament golf is all about,” said Hasenauer.

Hasenauer said there is a wide range of ages competing in this tournament. For some of the competitors this will be there first time ever competing in a golf tournament, Hasenauer explained that the Ambassadors want to make it as great of an experience for the first-timers as possible.

“So the age range for this group they start at seven years old and they go all the way through high school. So, if you’ve never watched a youth tournament this is a great one to come out and watch cause watching a bunch of seven, eight and nine year olds playing their first tournament, it’s adorable,” Hasenauer said.

This tournament is different from other Junior Golf tournaments, explains Hasenauer. Other Junior Golf Tournaments tend to have more experienced Junior Golfer’s in them, but the Junior Ambassador allows a much more relaxed but still competitive atmosphere for golfers.

“So when you go look at all the other Junior Golf events a lot of the times you’ll have players that have played a lot of golf, and the players that enter those are usually gonna be within a stroke or two of par on every hole. This has a much wider range of golf abilities playing, we have kids playing their first tournament and that’s what its about, because some of those tournaments can sometimes be intimidating if you’re just first getting into it and you don’t know what to expect and this tournament provides an opportunity for our local kids to really see what tournament golf is all about,” Hasenauer explains.

This tournament would not be possible without the help of the community. Hasenauer says the community is incredibly supportive when it comes to this tournament. Many of the trophies and prizes were donated by local businesses. Many local businesses also gave funds to help make sure that the event could happen. The tournament obviously wouldn’t be possible without somewhere to play it, so Hasenauer extended a big thank you to the local businesses supporting the tournament, but also to the two golf courses helping host the event.

“I just wanna say thank you to the golf courses that help us out with this, you have River’s Edge out here that are great for youth golf in general. They are always allowing kids out here to play. Same thing with lake Maloney south of town,” said Hasenauer.

Day two of the tournament kicks off tomorrow at Lake Maloney Golf Course and tee times begin at 9 a.m.

