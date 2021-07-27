Advertisement

The sweet corn is ready

Reichert Farms
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local family is selling corn in North Platte, and they have a lot of history doing so.

Reichert Farms is known for selling their sweet corn here in town, but it was not easy in the beginning.

Selling in progress
Selling in progress(Andre Brooks)

The Reicherts wanted to do something about it and they decided to start their own farming.

“So we started producing a little sweet corn along the edge of the field. At that time, my husband told me to go to a farmer’s market and give it away if we have to.”

Reichert
Yellow sweet corn being sold
Yellow sweet corn being sold(Andre Brooks)

Then, Reichert went to town and sold out of all the corn they were selling and when she returned home, she had to tell her husband the news.

After that, they started their business and had their sons helping out as well before they grew up. Every since then, the family is very grateful for everyone’s contributions.

The corn today sells for 6 dollars a dozen. Reicherts’ will be out in North Platte selling corn for at least the next week.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
VIDEO: Simone Biles exits team final after vault
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Federal grand jury indicts Heartland News director for filing false PPP loan application
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

Latest News

First pl;ace winner Rebekah Entz(Charlie Girl)
Animal artwork display
Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona were arraigned in Dawson County Court...
Two suspects arraigned in Lexington drive-by shooting murder case
Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Olympic Day 4 Highlights: Surfing, swimming, gymnastics and soccer