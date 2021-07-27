The sweet corn is ready

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A local family is selling corn in North Platte, and they have a lot of history doing so.

Reichert Farms is known for selling their sweet corn here in town, but it was not easy in the beginning.

“Well in the 80s, the economy was pretty rough for farming and interests rates were high.”

Selling in progress (Andre Brooks)

The Reicherts wanted to do something about it and they decided to start their own farming.

“So we started producing a little sweet corn along the edge of the field. At that time, my husband told me to go to a farmer’s market and give it away if we have to.”

Yellow sweet corn being sold (Andre Brooks)

Then, Reichert went to town and sold out of all the corn they were selling and when she returned home, she had to tell her husband the news.

“I come back and he said did you give it away and I said no, I sold it 50 cents a dozen.”

After that, they started their business and had their sons helping out as well before they grew up. Every since then, the family is very grateful for everyone’s contributions.

The corn today sells for 6 dollars a dozen. Reicherts’ will be out in North Platte selling corn for at least the next week.

