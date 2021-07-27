Two suspects arraigned in Lexington drive-by shooting murder case

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - Two 19-year-old suspects accused of killing a Lexington man earlier this month in a drive-by shooting were arraigned in Dawson County Court Tuesday morning.

Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona appeared before Judge Jeffrey Wightman. They are being charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of 23-year-old Marcus Keyser.

Both men plead not guilty to the charges. They are being held in the Dawson County Detention Center on $1 million bonds.

The Lexington Police Department said Keyser was found with gun shot wounds in front of his garage on the 800 block of West 9th Street at around 3 a.m. on July 6.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 10 at 2:30 p.m.

