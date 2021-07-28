Back to School backpack drive next week in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two local organizations are coming together for the first time to ensure families are ready for the new school year.

North Platte Public Schools and Families First Partnership are teaming up for a food and school supply drive. It’s a one stop drive-thru event where families will not only receive food and school supplies, but also have the option to choose between bedding, cleaning supplies or a hygiene kit.

The one day event comes after a survey was sent to parents last year to help fill in the gaps.

“I can say going into homes, that is something that we see a lot of maybe kids are sleeping with just a mattress, a blanket and a pillow because they don’t have sheets and appropriate bedding, so bedding was mentioned,” said North Platte Public Schools Student Services Director Brandy Buscher. “Cleaning supplies was brought up and then we discussed as a group that hygiene products are always a good thing to have as you are getting ready to start the school year too.”

About 500 backpacks will be distributed.

Food for the Heartland as well as a $3,000 grant from Walmart are helping make Tuesday’s event possible.

The drive is scheduled for August 3 at 1 p.m. at the North Platte High School. Bring plenty of water to stay hydrated.

