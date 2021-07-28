Beating the heat in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a real heatwave. Since Monday, the temperatures reaching well into the 90′s and into the 100′s in places. And it is expected to peak Wednesday.

Staying cool (or at least not getting too hot) is the goal. In North Platte, even the geese at Cody Park are finding ways to cool down. So are the people. From the Cody Park Swimming Pool, to the Memorial Park Splash Pad, eating ice cream at Cody Park Concessions, or just finding a break under a shade tree, people are finding ways to safely enjoy being outside during this very warm spell.

George Evans of North Platte says he isn’t too bothered by the heat as he cycles through Cody Park. But he did stop for an ice cream cone.

“The heat doesn’t bother me too much. I just go on a bicycle ride.”

And yes, and mentioned before, he enjoys a cool snack.

The Cody Park Swimming Pool lifeguards want to see people come out and cool off. They remind people to be safe doing so.

“Definitely put on a lot of sunscreen and drink a lot of water.

A heat advisory remains in effect for portions of our area until Wednesday evening. By Friday, it should be cooler with chances improving for rain.

