Advertisement

Beating the heat in North Platte

July heat wave across MidWest
Kids cooling off in the Memorial Park Splash Pad
Kids cooling off in the Memorial Park Splash Pad(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a real heatwave. Since Monday, the temperatures reaching well into the 90′s and into the 100′s in places. And it is expected to peak Wednesday.

Staying cool (or at least not getting too hot) is the goal. In North Platte, even the geese at Cody Park are finding ways to cool down. So are the people. From the Cody Park Swimming Pool, to the Memorial Park Splash Pad, eating ice cream at Cody Park Concessions, or just finding a break under a shade tree, people are finding ways to safely enjoy being outside during this very warm spell.

George Evans of North Platte says he isn’t too bothered by the heat as he cycles through Cody Park. But he did stop for an ice cream cone.

“The heat doesn’t bother me too much. I just go on a bicycle ride.”

George Evans, Visitor

And yes, and mentioned before, he enjoys a cool snack.

The Cody Park Swimming Pool lifeguards want to see people come out and cool off. They remind people to be safe doing so.

“Definitely put on a lot of sunscreen and drink a lot of water.

Molly Fitzpatrick, Lifeguard of Cody Park

A heat advisory remains in effect for portions of our area until Wednesday evening. By Friday, it should be cooler with chances improving for rain.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
VIDEO: Simone Biles exits team final after vault
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona were arraigned in Dawson County Court...
Two suspects arraigned in Lexington drive-by shooting murder case

Latest News

North Platte Public Schools and Families First Partnership are teaming up for a back to school...
Back to School backpack drive next week in North Platte
More widspread 100s expected.
Weather Alert Day Again Wednesday for Dangerous Heat
Happy July 28th Birthdays and Anniversaries!!
Happy July 28th Birthdays and Anniversaries!!
North Platte man speaks out about caring for each other.
Caring for each other