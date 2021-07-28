Advertisement

Coming Soon: The Norris Alley

The downtown plaza will be used for outdoor gatherings, concerts and honor the legacy of late...
The downtown plaza will be used for outdoor gatherings, concerts and honor the legacy of late Senator George Norris.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCook, Neb. (KNOP) - The Norris Institute Board of Directors broke ground on the Norris Alley project last week. It is located next to the Keystone Business Center and the historic Fox Theater on Norris Avenue.

The space will be used as a plaza that will feature outdoor gatherings, concerts, and honor the legacy of late Senator George Norris.

“The Norris Institute got involved and said that’s a wonderful place also to tell the George Norris story and with all of these people coming down and being generally where they wouldn’t go to see something about George Norris they have the opportunity now to see the story of George Norris, so that’s kind of where the whole inspiration began,” said Norris Institute Treasurer Mark Graff.

The $600,000 project is expected to be complete in October.

