COVID-19 safety protocols for Nebraska Football Fan Day

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Athletic Department has put the following health and safety guidelines in place for its 2021 Nebraska Football Fan Day on Thursday evening. The annual event is set for Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

These recommendations are a result of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln community and the Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial moving back into the Yellow category earlier this week.

Fans are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Attendees should not gather near the Memorial Stadium gates until shortly before the start of the event at 5:30 p.m.

It is recommended that unvaccinated individuals and any individuals with underlying health conditions wear a mask. Additionally, all fans are encouraged to wear a mask when in large crowds and social distancing is not possible.

Hand sanitation pumps will be available at several locations, including near public entrances at Gates 3 and 24 and at multiple locations around the Memorial Stadium field.

Fans will not be allowed to group around players and coaches before and after the event. At the conclusion of Fan Day at 7:30 p.m., please maintain distance from players and allow them to exit the field.

Members of the event staff stationed near each line will not allow fans to come around the table to take pictures with student-athletes and coaches.

Event staff members will spread out fan lines as best as possible.

In addition to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, fans are encouraged to take necessary precautions due to the heat advisory for Lincoln on Thursday. Water may be brought into the event, and will also be available to purchase during Fan Day. Fans are also encouraged to take a break and sit in the shade in the West Stadium.

As always, autographs are limited to one item per player/coach. This policy has been in place at past Fan Days, with the goal of having fans get through as many lines as possible during the two-hour event.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.