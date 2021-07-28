A new face at the Mid-Plains United Way

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Mid-Plains United Way has a new executive director and the her name is Kylee Odenbach. She was inducted Tuesday, and she says she is ready to get down to business.

“My biggest goal here at Mid Plains United Way is to unite everyone in the North Platte community and the surrounding communities,” Executive Director Kylee Odenbach said.

Odenbach wants to be able to accomplish certain problems that the North Platte community is facing right now.

“While being the director, I would like to focus on hunger and poverty. I want to help with that as much as possible. I also think education is huge specifically for young children. That, our organization could definitely help, and volunteer with,” Odenbach said.

Odenbach’s motto is to, “help others as we help ourselves.”

