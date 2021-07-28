Advertisement

North Platte Planning Commission advances horse race track application

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Planning Commission advanced the conditional-use permit application for a horse race track on the city’s southeast side.

The applicant and president of North Platte Exposition and Racing Brian Becker plans to build a horse race track on 77 acres of land at the intersection of Victoria Lane and East Walker Road. An additional 14 acres is available for expansion.

According to the four-year plan, there would be one race day offered in its first year with the hope of increasing it to 30 racing days by its fourth year,

The plan is to also build a casino within that four year time frame. Construction of the project must begin within two years of the date of issuance of the conditional use approval.

Tuesday’s meeting was a public hearing to discuss this issue.

One thing that was made clear, the city council would still take up the issue regardless of how the board voted on Tuesday night.

The proposal passed on a 6-0 vote. The city council will take up the proposal on Aug. 17.

