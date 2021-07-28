Advertisement

Okay to let ‘em see you sweat.....Its Hot !!

By John Walsh
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- As an upper level ridge of high pressure remains centered over the Great Plains, it will continue to be hot, with the peak of the heating for the week expected on Wednesday. Temperatures in the 100s will become more widespread through the western part of the state, where humidity will be a little lower allowing the thermometer to climb more readily.

One hundred degree heat spreads east...
One hundred degree heat spreads east...(KNOP)
Factor in the humidity and it will feel between 100 to 110 across the region.
Factor in the humidity and it will feel between 100 to 110 across the region.(KNOP)

A Heat Advisory will continue to be in effect through Wednesday evening for heat index values, or what the temperature will feel like to the skin...from 100 to 110 degrees region wide.

Through Wednesday evening. Heat illness a threat.
Through Wednesday evening. Heat illness a threat.(KNOP)

Thursday will be hot, but not AS hot as Wednesday as an upper level disturbance tracks through the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes dragging a weak cold front behind it. So we’ll go from the 100s of Wednesday to the lower 90s across much of the Sandhills while the lower southwest continues to bake in the upper 90s to low 100s. We’ll open the door for scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday night. Moisture in the air will be more enhanced later in the week so locally heavier rain could be possible. Temperatures will gradually cool into the 80s for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
VIDEO: Simone Biles exits team final after vault
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

More widespread 100s expected.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER STORY 7-26-2021
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat expected for Tuesday and Wednesday
A Heat Advisory will go into affect for the threat of heat illness..
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER STORY 7-26-2021
Hot beginning of the week incoming