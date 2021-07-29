Advertisement

Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child

Brian Rosenthal
Brian Rosenthal(Nemaha County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man and well-known former sports journalist has been arrested for four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Brian Rosenthal was arrested Wednesday in Lancaster County on a warrant.

Rosenthal is accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Rosenthal is due to appear in court on August 21.

Brian Rosenthal previously worked for the Lincoln Journal Star from 2000-2016 and as a staff writer and creative content specialist for Nebraska Athletics from 2016-2020. He is a native of Cook, Neb.

