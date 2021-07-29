Friday Forecast: One more hot day before some relief from the heat!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - We’ll finish the work week with one more really hot day before we finally see some relief from the heat this weekend and into early next week. We’ll also see what will probably be our best chance for rain over the next week into Friday evening as a disturbance pushes out of Wyoming and combines with a stalled out frontal boundary across the state.

Before we get into the weather part of this write up, it should be noted that we are anticipating some areas of thick smoke to impact the area tonight and into the day on Friday. Unlike the past several weeks, this plume of smoke will be much closer to the surface and could lead to areas of reduced visibility and reduced air quality through the day on Friday. If you’re sensitive to particulates in the air, it’ll probably be a good idea to try and limit your time outside on Friday.

Into Thursday evening, that weak cool front which has settled south through the area could produced some scattered showers and thunderstorm across the coverage area with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible across the area. The SPC has a narrow corridor outlined by a marginal risk for severe weather for Thursday afternoon and evening across western Nebraska.

A marginal risk is in place across parts of the state for Thursday as storms could develop on a cool front settling into the state. (KNOP)

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible into Friday evening as an upper level disturbance moves out of Wyoming and combines with the stalled out frontal boundary. The best chance for severe weather will be across the eastern half of the state, but some parts of western Nebraska are highlighted by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. A cluster of storms is forecast to develop in the afternoon with storms pushing southeast into the eastern half of the state by Friday night. Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain will be the primary threats.

While some scattered storms are possible into Thursday evening, we'll see another chance for storms on Friday with areas of smoke impacting the state as well. (KNOP)

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across parts of the area on Friday. (KNOP)

As far as temperatures are concerned, we have one more hot day in store for us on Friday with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s and lower 100s in southwestern Nebraska.

Temperatures into early Friday morning should fall into the mid 60s to low 70s. (KNOP)

Temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 70s to the upper 90s and lower 100s. (KNOP)

The extended forecast offers some relief from the heat for the weekend and into next week with temperatures settling into the mid and upper 80s. We’ll continue to see some hit and miss chances for showers and storms over the next week, though the best chance for any moisture will likely come over the next day or two.

Look for one more hot day on Friday before some cooler temperatures settle into the area. (KNOP)

