Advertisement

Kearney domestic assault leads to attempted murder charge

Jason Jones is charged in connection with two separate domestic violence cases.
Jason Jones is charged in connection with two separate domestic violence cases.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to two domestic violence cases is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Court records with details of both cases are sealed, but in one case, Jason Jones, 40, is also charged with Third Degree Domestic Assault, Strangulation and First Degree False Imprisonment. Court records indicate Jones assaulted an “intimate partner” in separate incidents in September 2020 and February 2021.

He’s scheduled for an evidence hearing September 1. If convicted on all charges, Jones could get up to 59 years in prison.

In another case involving a separate victim in May of this year, Jones is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault, Third Degree Domestic Assault, Strangulation and False Imprisonment. The case has advanced to trial court and a plea hearing is scheduled August 10. If convicted on these charges, Jones could also get 59 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Lincoln County Treasurer arrested on felony theft charges
Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Funeral Procession Route, Saturday
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier coming to North Platte
Richard Fries was sentenced to prison for a shooting last summer in Kearney.
North Platte man gets prison for Kearney shooting
Rumble by the River returns to Bill Wood Field for its fourth year.
Rumble by the River returns to Bill Wood Field
Temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 70s to the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Friday Forecast: One more hot day before some relief from the heat!