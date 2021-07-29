Lincoln County Treasurer arrested on felony theft charges

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Treasurer was arrested Thursday morning after authorities were alerted of suspicious financial activity within the department.

Shelli Franzen was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center for Theft by Deception $1,500-$5,000, a Class IV Felony and Official Misconduct by a Public Servant, Class II Misdemeanor.

The North Platte Police Department started an investigation Wednesday and determined there was probable cause to arrest Franzen after suspicious transactions were confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

