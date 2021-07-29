LIVE: NDE releasing second draft of Health Education Standards
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Education is releasing the second draft of the Nebraska Health Education Standards Thursday at 11 a.m. and will be seeking input from the public.
Commissioner Matthew L. Blomstedt will discuss changes to the proposed standards and the next steps in the process.
Feedback on the standards can be provided in multiple ways:
Email: nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov
US Mail:
Nebraska Department of Education
P.O. Box 94987
Lincoln, NE 68509-4987
Public Input Survey: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_23uZ81PSLbkRqnk
