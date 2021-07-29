North Platte man gets prison for Kearney shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Platte man is going to prison for his part in a shooting incident last summer in south Kearney.

Richard Fries, 47, North Platte, was convicted of felony Discharge of a Firearm in a City and this week was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison. A related charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm was dropped.

On August 25, 2020, Kearney police investigated a shooting near Huron Drive. They found a a damaged back window of a vehicle parked in the driveway, along with damage to the front of the residence.

The damage was consistent with shotgun blast possibly fired from the street toward the residence. At the time of the incident the residence was occupied, but there were no reports of personal injuries.

