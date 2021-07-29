Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Burt County Sheriff’s deputy has died after battling COVID-19.

Deputy Justin Smith passed away on Wednesday surrounded by family and friends.

According to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, “advanced life support measures had been taken to stabilize and assist Deputy Smith during his battle with the COVID-19 virus.”

Deputy Smith served the citizens of Burt County since 2008. He also served as the Decatur Police Chief.

“Deputy Smith was a devoted husband and father,” Sheriff Eric Nick said. “He loved Burt County and serving his community. He will be missed greatly by his entire Burt County Sheriff’s Office family and City of Decatur.

Deputy Smith also spent time in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Smith,” Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc said. “He served not only the communities of Burt County, but also our country, and will be greatly missed. All of NSP will keep his family, colleagues, and entire community in our hearts during this difficult time.”

