Advertisement

NSP: Man trespasses at Nebraska Governor’s Mansion, found with meth

Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s...
Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.(Lancaster County Jail)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he jumped the fence at the Governor’s Mansion, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Governor was not in the building at the time.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Capitol Security personnel observed the man jump over the fence and enter the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 1425 H Street. Troopers said the man then sat down in the backyard of the residence and was quickly contacted without incident.

During the process of issuing a citation for trespassing, troopers were unable to positively identify the man based on the name he provided.

Troopers then used a mobile AFIS device to positively identify the man, and learned that he had previously provided a fake name. The man was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The subject, Lejay Daniels, 31, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, and trespassing. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
VIDEO: Simone Biles exits team final after vault
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona were arraigned in Dawson County Court...
Two suspects arraigned in Lexington drive-by shooting murder case

Latest News

But the process will be gradual with a couple of hot days remaining.
Taking the edge off the heat... A few storms, Thursday?
The downtown plaza will be used for outdoor gatherings, concerts and honor the legacy of late...
Coming Soon: The Norris Alley
Nebraska Football Fan Day
COVID-19 safety protocols for Nebraska Football Fan Day
NPCC raffle pickup to tour Southwest Nebraska