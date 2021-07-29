Advertisement

Rumble by the River returns to Bill Wood Field

Rumble by the River returns to Bill Wood Field for its fourth year.
Rumble by the River returns to Bill Wood Field for its fourth year.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The American Legion Boy’s Baseball team will face the North Platte Girl’s Softball team on August 8 for the fourth annual Rumble by the River at Bill Wood Field.

The friendly competition is for bragging rights all while raising money for a good cause.

“This is a fundraiser not only for the Teammates Mentoring Program, but also the American Legion,” said Teammates Coordinator Adam Reed. “Sales for the concessions will go straight towards the Legion and some of the gate, 50-50 raffle, which we will be having out there, will go towards Teammates Mentoring and that will help us arrange more events like this and possibly attending a spring game, Husker game or something of that nature.”

Admission is $5. The game starts at 6 p.m.

“Volunteer work is something that I’ve always been passionate about since I was 18-19 years old and so I’m excited to give back to such a well respected program, but also to my guys that I coach; maybe they haven’t had the chance to to do any volunteer work or work with younger kids and hopefully this can be a jumping off point for them.”

