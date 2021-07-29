Advertisement

Taking the edge off the heat... A few storms, Thursday?

By John Walsh
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- A weak cold front will drop south into Southwest Nebraska Thursday afternoon, giving the Panhandle and northern parts of the state some relief from the heat with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat will still be on for the southwest, however, as the front stalls leaving areas along and south of Interstate 80 baking in mid to upper 90 degree heat with a 100 degree reading somewhere south. The front will provide the focus for a few scattered thunderstorms to develop in the southwest in the late afternooon and evening.

Friday, the front will lift back to the north as a warm front so hot weather will remain in place with mid to upper 90s to 100 degrees in the soutnwest and upper 70s to lower 80s in the far north. The better chances for storms will be in the north central areas of the state. Locally heavy rain and a couple of stronger storms could occur north of a Valentine to Burwell line. The heat will finally break in time for the weekend, with below normal temperatures in the 80s from Saturday through next Wednesday. Most of the weekend will be dry but a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
VIDEO: Simone Biles exits team final after vault
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder
Adalberto Saenz-Gonzalez and Francisco Hernandez-Corona were arraigned in Dawson County Court...
Two suspects arraigned in Lexington drive-by shooting murder case

Latest News

It will remain toasty for those in the southwest where a weak cold front stalls.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6PM
More widspread 100s expected.
Weather Alert Day Again Wednesday for Dangerous Heat
More widespread 100s expected.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER STORY 7-26-2021
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous heat expected for Tuesday and Wednesday