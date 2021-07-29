Taking the edge off the heat... A few storms, Thursday?

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- A weak cold front will drop south into Southwest Nebraska Thursday afternoon, giving the Panhandle and northern parts of the state some relief from the heat with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat will still be on for the southwest, however, as the front stalls leaving areas along and south of Interstate 80 baking in mid to upper 90 degree heat with a 100 degree reading somewhere south. The front will provide the focus for a few scattered thunderstorms to develop in the southwest in the late afternooon and evening.

Friday, the front will lift back to the north as a warm front so hot weather will remain in place with mid to upper 90s to 100 degrees in the soutnwest and upper 70s to lower 80s in the far north. The better chances for storms will be in the north central areas of the state. Locally heavy rain and a couple of stronger storms could occur north of a Valentine to Burwell line. The heat will finally break in time for the weekend, with below normal temperatures in the 80s from Saturday through next Wednesday. Most of the weekend will be dry but a few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out on Saturday.

