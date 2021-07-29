Thedford airport’s $4.365 million expansion project benefits community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation selected three rural Nebraska airports to receive more than $9 million in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The money will fund improvement projects at the Gordon Municipal Airport, Red Cloud Municipal Airport and Thomas County Airport in Thedford.

The Thedford airport is located in the Sandhills which makes it ideal for many charter flights.

“We are 65 miles from any airport that can handle jet traffic,” said Jack Johnston President of Thomas County Airport Authority and Thedford Airport Manager. “When I talk with other pilots, they tell me they would rather come to an airport like Thedford, Nebraska.”

The Thedford airport expansion project doubled the ramp to accommodate multiple jets, increased the taxiway and added teacup turn around plus a fuel island for single-point fueling.

“Our air traffic is going to increase, and we are going to have bigger air crafts going through from one coast to the other,” said Johnston.

Since 1998, this is the first major expansion project for the Thedford airport. Airport officials believe the new renovations will bring economic benefits to the Thedford community.

“We get this going, and we can bring some more manufacturing to town,” said Johnston. “We are going to have a lot of pilots staying here using our motels and restaurants. Usually, pilots would drop their people off and go to North Platte to fuel up and stay the night there.”

Recently, the Thomas County airport received a $250,000 grant which will be used to plan more projects in the future.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.