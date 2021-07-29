Tomb of the Unknown Soldier coming to North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The traveling exhibit for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is coming to North Platte.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Sioux Lookout Chapter of North Platte are hosting the memorial, and its members are hoping citizens come out and line the streets of North Platte as the Funeral Procession for the Tomb is slowly drawn through town by a team of horses.

The procession route is happening on Saturday, July 31, starting at 8:30 a.m. The route is shown on the map below, ending at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, where it will sit in repose by 10 a.m. with Full Military Honors, including rifle salute and flyover. Rowdy Rott Barbecue is planning breakfast for those who arrive early.

Funeral Procession Route, Saturday (Courtesy Photo)

Organizers say to bring a lawn chair. This event continues through Sunday at the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. You must have a parking permit from the Nebraska Game and Parks to park on site, but otherwise the viewing is free. There is a wreath laying ceremony planned for every hour the memorial is open.

Much more on this event on News’2 6 p.m. newscast Friday.

