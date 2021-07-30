Backpack and school supply drive

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the school year approaches, parents are getting their kids ready and fully stocked with all the needed supplies. Some are getting them for free thanks to the third annual backpack drive at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

Parents who signed up have bags full of pencils, crayons and notebooks for their kids to use this upcoming year. The supplies are collected year-round through donations and collections. Some of the backpacks are purchased on clearance before they are filled with goodies for the students.

Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen Addilyn Wilson and Miss North Platte Outstanding Teen Aubrie Charter helped with the event and said this year has seen a record turnout.

“In the past, we’ve only had between 80-100, but this year, we actually reached a new record of 140. We actually absolutely love it. We wouldn’t be able to do it without our community.”

“A lot of organizing goes into it. We have to write all the names down and all the grades so we can personalize the backpacks to that specific grade. So they’re not getting stuff that they don’t need and they’re getting the stuff they really do need.”

