Advertisement

Franzen submits resognation

Lincoln County Commissioners Emergency Meeting
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.(Lincoln County Detention Center)
By Kent Winder
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen is out of jail on a $1000 bond. Franzen is facing felony theft charges on two violations of Nebraska State Statute.

Friday morning the Lincoln County Commissioners met in an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the office of Lincoln County Treasurer, however Franzen submitted her resignation effective immediately, making the emergency meeting unnecessary.

Further discussion on the state of the office is being put on the agenda for Monday’s regular Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting agenda. In the meantime, the Commissioners named Sheri Newton will provide oversight to the Office of Lincoln County Treasurer.

An audit of the treasurer’s office is already scheduled.

Franzen is set to appear in Lincoln County Court on August 25, at 9 a.m. for the charges against her.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Lincoln County Treasurer arrested on felony theft charges
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child
Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent
Nebraska band on “Last Call Tour”

Latest News

Survey open now
NPPS – requests public input for return to school plan
Police lights.
14-year old McCook girl found
Police lights.
McCook police find missing 14-year-old Nebraska girl
"Last Call Tour" for Whiskey Bent
Whiskey Bent and Tim Zach