Franzen submits resognation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen is out of jail on a $1000 bond. Franzen is facing felony theft charges on two violations of Nebraska State Statute.

Friday morning the Lincoln County Commissioners met in an emergency meeting to discuss the future of the office of Lincoln County Treasurer, however Franzen submitted her resignation effective immediately, making the emergency meeting unnecessary.

Further discussion on the state of the office is being put on the agenda for Monday’s regular Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting agenda. In the meantime, the Commissioners named Sheri Newton will provide oversight to the Office of Lincoln County Treasurer.

An audit of the treasurer’s office is already scheduled.

Franzen is set to appear in Lincoln County Court on August 25, at 9 a.m. for the charges against her.

