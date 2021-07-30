Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

