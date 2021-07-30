Nebraska band on “Last Call Tour”

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you like the concert scene, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of the Nebraska-born band, Whiskey Bent, and their lead vocal talent, Tim Zach. Prepare to see them in a different way, very soon.

This band is known all over the state, and beyond, for their rock-style country music that they have been playing at county fairs and various venues, and of course NEBRASKAland Days in North Platte. The band is based in Grand Island, but members come from Grand Island, Loup City, and Gering. It’s been eleven years, but now things are changing.

It is the “Last Call Tour,” and Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent members Kevin Galvin, Jeff Westwood, Jeff Wilson, and Joe Parr are ready for new beginnings.

“COVID hit, and it kind of opened our eyes to having time off, and spending time with friends and family,”

Wilson says he really enjoys playing at county fairs and meeting new people. He and band members Jeff Westwood and Kevin Galvin will keep the name Whiskey Bent as they take on more of a rock band style moving ahead. They say they will continue to rock and have a good time.

Tim Zach and Joe Parr are going in another direction. Once the final six shows are performed with Whiskey Bent as we know it, Zach is performing under his own name, and Parr is working with him.

“I’m a country guy. The other guys in the band are rock guys. Their passion is really playing rock music. They put up with playing country for 11 years, so I believe it’s their time to go play what they are passionate about,”

Zach recorded in Nashville in mid-July and he says he has his first single as “Tim Zach” being released on September 1, and his first concert is September 10 in Broken Bow at Sylvester’s Bar and Lounge.

In the meantime, and before Whiskey Bent starts touring with their new rock sound, Zach and the other members are focusing on finishing strong. They have six shows left together as Whiskey Bent.

“I never thought in a million years it would end up being something like this. This thing has taken us places none of us ever imagined it would. Those guys are the most talented people I have ever worked with."

Joe Parr was named 2017′s Musician of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards. He says he will miss playing with the guys.

I like all these guys here, but they’re ready for change. So, It’ll be fine. It’s never going to be like this, it’s been great for me, like super great for me, but, you know, it’ll be alright.”

Kevin Galvin plays bass guitar. He is an original member of Whiskey Bent, performing with them for almost twelve years. His wife helps the band by managing the merchandise.

“We are still going to have fun with what we do. We aren’t going to be on the road as much, we are going to cut back a little bit, but we are still going to go out there and rock and have fun.

“I want to play 80-100 shows a year, and they want to play once or twice a month, and to spend time with their family which I totally respect.”

Jeff Westwood is excited to get back to rock and roll, but he says he will miss the brotherhood with the group as it is.

“These are the best guys. I’ve been in other bands, but I’ve never been in a band with this brotherhood. Great, great guys. When Tim first asked me to join this band - I’m like really: country? he said, dude, I want you to bring your rock style to this band.”

And he did.

But the era is ending, and the Whiskey Bent band performs six more times. And then everyone will get two great sounds to listen to - Tim Zach, with Joe Parr, and the new Whiskey Bent. Westwood tells us they will certainly have reunions from time to time.

McCook (Hugh Butler Lake) - Lighthouse Marina & Grill: July 31

Brady - “Brady Days” - August 7

Deweese - Blackshirt Bar - August 13

Indianola - “Old Settlers Days” - August 14

Omaha - Two Fine Irishmen - August 20

Hastings - “2nd Street Slammer Nightclub” - August 21

Going into a new era, Whiskey Bent recognizes all the musicians who have graced the stage as part of the band. They are Joe Parr, Gregg Gunderson, John Victory, Abe Sandberg, Ryan Northrup, Nate Keim, Jason Van Hoosen, and Russ Supencheck.

https://www.timzach.com/home

