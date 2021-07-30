NPPS – requests public input for return to school plan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - – North Platte Public Schools believes that the best way for children to learn is in person.

North Platte Public Schools say, The Return - the School Plan, is designed to create the safest environment for students and staff and to keep schools open to in-person learning.

They add they believe the plan supports the needs of students, staff, and families while acknowledging the current risk to the health and safety concerns within the community and the schools. Additionally, this plan meets all requirements of the Americans Rescue Plan.

Public input is essential, and individuals are encouraged to complete a short survey after viewing the current draft of the 2021-2022 Return to school plan.

The survey is open now through Friday, August 6, 2021.

View the plan and complete the survey at https://www.nppsd.org/o/npps/page/covid-19-resources.

North Platte Public Schools will continuously review and update the 2021-22 NPPS Return to School Plan throughout the school year as the risk of COVID-19 spreads in the community and affects school changes.

This work will be ongoing as new research emerges and more guidance is provided to the school district from the West Central District Health Department (WCDHD), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), and the U.S. Department of Education.

Any changes made to the plan and protocols will be communicated ahead of time through the NPPS website, email, and social media.

“Please note: North Platte Public Schools will adjust protocols (including face-covering requirements) as necessary to address changing conditions. During the 2021-2022 school year, protocols and requirements may change for a specific school building, program, classroom, transportation, or a setting based on the number of positive cases, contact tracing, community test positivity rate, community conditions, and risk of spread.”

North Platte Schools explains further.

Each school will monitor its internal factors (student & staff contact tracing data) and community factors to determine what safety measures need to be implemented.

A COVID Response Team (Cabinet, principal, school nurse) will monitor each school’s status and determine what safety measures will be implemented based on the data collected.

Appropriate measures will be communicated to students, staff, and parents in a timely manner.

2 Safety measures considerations are face-covering requirements, discontinuing certain activities, classroom closures, school closures, and other precautionary measures determined by the COVID Response Team.

The NPPS 2021-22 Return to School Plan was last revised July 30, 2021, and last reviewed July 30, 2021.

