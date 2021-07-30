Old Depot Vineyard preserves Gothenburg history

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Train Depot was built in 1909 and replaced the small building that was originally built in 1884. In 1976, Union Pacific said the depot was either sold or torn down, so two couples purchased it and relocated it to Brady to turn it into a winery.

The Old Depot Vineyard preserves the building’s integrity, while still uniting the past with the present.

“Travelers sat on these exact benches while they were waiting on their trains,” said co-owner Nicole Miller. “We have kept the ticket window where people actually came and purchased their tickets. One lady told us she remembers being at this window as a little girl with her dad buying tickets to go to Omaha.”

The history of the Gothenburg Train Depot runs deeper than its tracks. During the remodeling process, the owners found paperwork with a recurring name on the documents.

“We named one of our wines after one of the station masters named LJ Morton,” said Co-Owner Sharon Axthelm. “We try to make sure we are honoring the past. We want to honor everything this depot stands for what it means for this community.”

