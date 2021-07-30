Advertisement

Old Depot Vineyard preserves Gothenburg history

By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Train Depot was built in 1909 and replaced the small building that was originally built in 1884. In 1976, Union Pacific said the depot was either sold or torn down, so two couples purchased it and relocated it to Brady to turn it into a winery.

The Old Depot Vineyard preserves the building’s integrity, while still uniting the past with the present.

“Travelers sat on these exact benches while they were waiting on their trains,” said co-owner Nicole Miller. “We have kept the ticket window where people actually came and purchased their tickets. One lady told us she remembers being at this window as a little girl with her dad buying tickets to go to Omaha.”

The history of the Gothenburg Train Depot runs deeper than its tracks. During the remodeling process, the owners found paperwork with a recurring name on the documents.

“We named one of our wines after one of the station masters named LJ Morton,” said Co-Owner Sharon Axthelm. “We try to make sure we are honoring the past. We want to honor everything this depot stands for what it means for this community.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Lincoln County Treasurer arrested on felony theft charges
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Gov. Ricketts says State of Nebraska won’t be adopting CDC mask guidance
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 70s to the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Friday Forecast: One more hot day before some relief from the heat!
Old Depot Vineyard preserves Gothenburg history
Old Depot Vineyard preserves Gothenburg history
Jason Jones is charged in connection with two separate domestic violence cases.
Kearney domestic assault leads to attempted murder charge
Funeral Procession Route, Saturday
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier coming to North Platte