School meals at no charge for all students

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Effective for School Year 2021-22, North Platte Public School District will serve meals at no charge to enrolled students.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved the use of the Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which allows local school districts to provide no-cost meals to all enrolled students for the duration of the 2021-22 school year.

The new school year requires a new meal application. Although school meals will be provided at no cost to all children, school funding depends on completed meal applications. It is important to submit a complete SY2021-22 meal application as soon as possible.

Only one meal application is needed for each household.

Applications are available online on the Parent Portal link below https://campus.nppsd.org/campus/portal/northplatte.jsp

If families don’t already have a parent portal account set up, they can contact Connie in the Welcome Center at 308-696-3310, or email welcomecenter@nppsd.org

