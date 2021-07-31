Air quality problems through the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- Temperatures have dropped signficantly over the last 12 hours due to a cold front, but with the cold front, it has brought smoke with it from the western United States and Canada.

Air quality issues will be a problem through the remainder of the weekend into early next week. People of sensitive groups including people with ashtma, allergies, and the like need to take extra precaution this weekend.

Air Quality Problems this weekend for the Greater Nebraska Area (Andre Brooks)

On top of that, the drought continues to be a problem moving forward. Some areas are getting drier and has caused some areas to get in the abnormally dry to moderate drought category. This is due to lack of rain the area has seen over the last week.

Drought Monitor (Andre Brooks)

But the good news is that the temperatures for Saturday evening will be dropping in the mid to upper 50s.

Lows for Saturday night (Andre Brooks)

Sunday, temperatures will be around average with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs for Sunday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.