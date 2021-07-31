Advertisement

Get your kids involved with the Dribble Drive

Dribble Drive Basketball Workshop
LeBron James sends the Bay boy's basketball team a special ggift
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Dribble Drive Workshop is coming to North Platte Wednesday August 5th. This event will be held at the North Platte Recreation Center. Boys and girls are both invited to participate in this event. There will be three different session that are broken down by age group. The first session is for 3rd-5th graders and it begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 1:00 p.m. The second group is for 6th-8th graders, it begins at 1:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. The final session is for 9th-12th graders beginning at 4:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. This event is limited to 40 kids.

