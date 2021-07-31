Advertisement

Meteor shower viewings are affected by smoggy weather conditions

Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower
The meteor showers both peak the first few days of this week.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower has been lighting the night skies across the region over the past week, but the viewing will be affected by the smoggy weather conditions here in North Platte.

Due to the fires and an area of high pressure that will be moving into the region overnight Saturday and Sunday, the viewing of the meteors will be hard to come by Saturday night.

“The smoke is coming from the wildfires in Canada. They have been mixing down in our area,” National Weather Service Emma Sinclair said.

According to National Weather Service meteorologists, the smoke is to continue to through Saturday evening, but clear out later in the night, giving some people the opportunity to see some of the spectacle.

“For the meteor showers tonight, we’re hoping t have the smoke clear by 4 am or so. Hopefully people will be able to reach the end of the meteor shower,”Sinclair said.

The meteor shower lasts through the remainder of the weekend into early next week.

