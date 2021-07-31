Nebraska linemen compete in Linemen Rodeo

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Linemen traveled from as far as Scottsbluff and Wayne to compete in this year’s Linemen Rodeo hosted by the Custer Public Power District. Linemen competed in various events, which were simulated scenarios they may face on the job.

“They are climbing the poles, installing cutouts and cross arms, plus using different equipment to turn the power back on,” said Linemen Rodeo Committee Member Brian Winfield. “This profession is fantastic. We flip on the light switch at home but may not know what it takes to make it all happen. We get to see that on display at the Lineman Rodeo.”

The Nebraska Linemen Rodeo has been going on for almost 10 years. This year, the competition had its largest participation with 52 contestants. The rodeo showcases the talents of the linemen and hones in on their brotherhood.

“Half of these guys I haven’t seen since college, which was about five years ago,” said Ethan McGowan Grand Island Utilities Dept. Journeyman Lineman. “You feel like you are still best friends.”

The Nebraska Linemen Rodeo is typically held in Grand Island during their State Fair, but organizers decided to move the rodeo to Broken Bow.

“By coming to the Custer County Fairgrounds, it is great to have the rodeo in a rural community,” said Trevor Roth Nebraska Lineman Rodeo Committee Member. “Most of the linemen come from a rural community, so it feels great to bring the rodeo to Broken Bow and support their local economy.”

