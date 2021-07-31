Olympics Day 8 highlights: Track and Field, Basketball and Swimming

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Track and field: Poland earns gold in mixed 4x400m relay, USA snags bronze

Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

Track and field: Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m gold in Jamaican sweep

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.

Basketball: Durant breaks USA men’s all-time Olympic scoring record

Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men’s Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday’s game against the Czech Republic.

Swimming: Caeleb Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record, wins gold

Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming: Ledecky holds off Titmus for 800m freestyle three-peat

Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women’s 800 free ahead of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

