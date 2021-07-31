Advertisement

Olympics Day 8 highlights: Track and Field, Basketball and Swimming

(NBC)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Track and field: Poland earns gold in mixed 4x400m relay, USA snags bronze

Poland soars past the competition, earning a gold medal in the inaugural mixed 4x400m finals. Team USA earned bronze in a somewhat close finish.

Track and field: Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m gold in Jamaican sweep

Elaine Thompson-Herah sets a new Olympic record as she defends her 100m gold in a photo finish. Fellow Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson finished in second and third place.

Basketball: Durant breaks USA men’s all-time Olympic scoring record

Kevin Durant officially broke the all-time U.S. men’s Olympic scoring record previously held by Carmelo Anthony in Saturday’s game against the Czech Republic.

Swimming: Caeleb Dressel breaks 100m butterfly world record, wins gold

Caeleb Dressel lowered his own all-time mark in the 100 fly for his second individual gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Swimming: Ledecky holds off Titmus for 800m freestyle three-peat

Katie Ledecky became the third woman to win the same swimming event at three straight Olympic Games, taking gold in the women’s 800 free ahead of Australia’s Ariarne Titmus.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
14-year old McCook girl found
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Franzen submits resignation
Police lights.
McCook police find missing 14-year-old Nebraska girl
Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent
Nebraska band on “Last Call Tour”
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway

Latest News

LeBron James sends the Bay boy's basketball team a special ggift
Get your kids involved with the Dribble Drive
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Olympics Day 7 highlights: Basketball, swimming, soccer, track & field
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
Brendon Walker tees it up for Bellevue
Brendon Walker heads to Bellevue University to tee it up for the Bruins