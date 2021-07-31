Advertisement

Radio X Musica Latina hosts crafts show

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local vendors are showcasing their products during the first annual Radio X Musica Latina crafts show at the D&N Event Center.

Around 30 vendors are participating in the two day event.

The majority of the vendors are local. However, some came as far as Omaha and Chicago.

Organizer Adi Fernandez said the event comes after people from the Latino community asked about organizing the event.

“We actually know a lot of people that sell things and we decided why not make it an opportunity for the whole community to get together to sell their items,” Fernandez said. “We know that a lot of people love craft shows, so we said why not let’s throw a craft show at the D&N.”

The craft show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A dance featuring Parentela Norte will follow starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. $35 at the door and $50 per couple.

