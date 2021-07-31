Severe threat this evening... Milder temps this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- Conditions are favorable this evening for severe thunderstorms, a few of which could spin up a tornado or two. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Central Nebraska this evening until 10 PM. North Platte, Lexington, Broken Bow, Ainsworth and Valentine are among the major towns included in the watch. Besides the tornado threat, individual storms that develop may come together to form clusters that may be capable of large hail and damaging winds up to 75 mph. The initial threat for development in the early evening are likely to be from the Eastern Panhandle across the Central and Northern Sandhills. Late tonight, North Platte may be on the western edge of robust clusters of storms that will track southeast into central and eastern parts of the state overnight.

The weekend outlook.... We will see a break from the intense heat and high humidity of recent days. Cooler, drier air will overrun Western Nebraska making things more comfortable as afternoon highs on Saturday will be refreshingly in the low to mid 80s. Wildfire smoke will continue to stream south across the region on Saturday impacting visibility and air quality. Sunday into next Friday, Nebraska will be set up in a mild pattern keeping temperatures primarily in the 80s and low 90s, with any rain chances expected to be isolated.

