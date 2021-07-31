Advertisement

Severe threat this evening... Milder temps this weekend

By John Walsh
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- Conditions are favorable this evening for severe thunderstorms, a few of which could spin up a tornado or two. A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Central Nebraska this evening until 10 PM. North Platte, Lexington, Broken Bow, Ainsworth and Valentine are among the major towns included in the watch. Besides the tornado threat, individual storms that develop may come together to form clusters that may be capable of large hail and damaging winds up to 75 mph. The initial threat for development in the early evening are likely to be from the Eastern Panhandle across the Central and Northern Sandhills. Late tonight, North Platte may be on the western edge of robust clusters of storms that will track southeast into central and eastern parts of the state overnight.

TORNADO WATCH until 10 pm.
TORNADO WATCH until 10 pm.(KNOP)
Evening storm could spin up a tornado or two, them form clusters capable of 75 mph winds.
Evening storm could spin up a tornado or two, them form clusters capable of 75 mph winds.(KNOP)

The weekend outlook.... We will see a break from the intense heat and high humidity of recent days. Cooler, drier air will overrun Western Nebraska making things more comfortable as afternoon highs on Saturday will be refreshingly in the low to mid 80s. Wildfire smoke will continue to stream south across the region on Saturday impacting visibility and air quality. Sunday into next Friday, Nebraska will be set up in a mild pattern keeping temperatures primarily in the 80s and low 90s, with any rain chances expected to be isolated.

Cooling down into the 80s through the weekend..
Cooling down into the 80s through the weekend..(KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Lincoln County Treasurer arrested on felony theft charges
Deputy Justin Smith
Northeast Nebraska sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent
Nebraska band on “Last Call Tour”
Brian Rosenthal
Former sports reporter arrested for sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Temperatures return to the 80s but wildfire smoke remains an issue.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-30-2021
Friday Forecast: One more hot day before some relief from the heat!
Wildfire smoke could impact visiblity and air quality, Friday..
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHERCAST 6PM
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 7-29-2021
Taking the edge off the heat... A few storms, Thursday?