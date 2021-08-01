Advertisement

Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Russ Jones is at it again. He is giving people in the community the opportunity to experience the excitement of planning, competing in, and watching organized fighting events in our area, and that is what Saturday evening was all about.

It was a select gathering, together with a ring and six fights out at the Grain Bin Antique Town south east of town. And it was an opportunity to thank the fighting community for supporting the growth of Midwest Championship Fighting, LLC. It was also the opportunity for Jones to test out his own production of the event.

And now everyone else can check it out too. Below is a QR Code you may scan with your phone, and starting Sunday you can watch the local street fights Jones coordinated for Saturday’s show. There is a fee for the video on demand, and it will be available for about one month.

Midwest Championship Fighting, LLC.
Midwest Championship Fighting, LLC.

Expect to see big things from Jones in October.

