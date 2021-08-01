NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has a partner that has been dedicated to serving the North Platte community.

Her name is Bella and she has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for over two years. With great energy and eagerness she is a serious asset to the team.

“Bella is a 3-year old black lab. She was acquired in the spring of 2019. Her and I have been partners since then. She has deployed almost 100 times, ”Lincoln County K-9 Handler Brett Schmidt said.

Statistics for Bella during her time at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office include over 90 drug searches and over 30 arrests. Bella is not just a hard worker, but she is a part of the family.

“Bella fits in just like the rest of the deputies. She’s always here walking around the office, ”Schmidt said.

