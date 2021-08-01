Advertisement

Serving the North Platte community

Bella the K-9 dog
Bella, K-9 Unit Dog
Bella, K-9 Unit Dog(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has a partner that has been dedicated to serving the North Platte community.

Her name is Bella and she has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for over two years. With great energy and eagerness she is a serious asset to the team.

“Bella is a 3-year old black lab. She was acquired in the spring of 2019. Her and I have been partners since then. She has deployed almost 100 times, ”Lincoln County K-9 Handler Brett Schmidt said.

Statistics for Bella during her time at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office include over 90 drug searches and over 30 arrests. Bella is not just a hard worker, but she is a part of the family.

“Bella fits in just like the rest of the deputies. She’s always here walking around the office, ”Schmidt said.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Franzen submits resignation
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Mudslides force more than 100 to spend night on highway
Police lights.
McCook police find missing 14-year-old Nebraska girl
Police lights.
14-year old McCook girl found

Latest News

Highs for the area Monday
Smoky conditions to improve with sunny skies this week
Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
The meteor showers both peak the first few days of this week.
Meteor shower viewings are affected by smoggy weather conditions
Air Quality Problems this weekend for the Greater Nebraska Area
Air quality problems through the weekend