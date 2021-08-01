Advertisement

Smoky conditions to improve with sunny skies this week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The area have seen smoky conditions this weekend, but this is to improve this week.

The current visibilities across the region are showng that the smoke is radually receding out of the region.

Current Visibilities across the region
Current Visibilities across the region(Andre Brooks)

Due to a strong area of high pressure, the area has been plagued by the smoke from the fires from Canada Saturday. As ths high pressure pressure continues to shift, the direction of the winds will shift and that will ease the smoke in the area.

Current Surface Map
Current Surface Map(Andre Brooks)

This high pressure will be our main weather player for this week and will display sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs range frm the upper 80s o mid 90s.

7 day outlook North Platte
7 day outlook North Platte(Andre Brooks)
7 day outlook Scottsbluff
7 day outlook Scottsbluff(Andre Brooks)

For Monday, highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunny skies will loom across the region.

Highs for the area Monday
Highs for the area Monday(Andre Brooks)

