Advertisement

Busy agenda at the commissioners’ meeting Monday.

The outside of Pals Brewery Company
The outside of Pals Brewery Company(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting Monday, there was discussions about accepting the resignation of the former Lincoln County Treasurer. The letter was about the now former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen. This was accepted Monday after some allegations against Franzen.

The second item on the agenda was about the expansion of the Pals Brewery Company. The application said the Pals Brewing Company wishes to obtain a Class C catering license. This would allow Pals to expand their business and allow them to go beyond the establishment and cater to other venues.

“We had Pals Brewing applied for a different license for a carry out, and we had a public hearing for that,” District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems said.

This is big stepping stone for Pals Brewing Company moving forward.

“They’re just simply adding another rank to their business,” Weems said.

The application for the license was approved by the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office unanimously.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
NSP arrested Dennis Nekolite following a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Hall and Buffalo Counties.
O’Neill man arrested following multi-county pursuit
Bella, K-9 Unit Dog
Serving the North Platte community
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Franzen submits resignation

Latest News

Barn Brawl
New version Fights
Festivities at the retirement party of now former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund
The end of duty for a Lincoln County lieutenant
Temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across western Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: More hazy, hot weather into Tuesday
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested several people after finding controlled...
Troopers find drugs, weapons in multiple incidents