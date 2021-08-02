Busy agenda at the commissioners’ meeting Monday.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting Monday, there was discussions about accepting the resignation of the former Lincoln County Treasurer. The letter was about the now former Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen. This was accepted Monday after some allegations against Franzen.

The second item on the agenda was about the expansion of the Pals Brewery Company. The application said the Pals Brewing Company wishes to obtain a Class C catering license. This would allow Pals to expand their business and allow them to go beyond the establishment and cater to other venues.

“We had Pals Brewing applied for a different license for a carry out, and we had a public hearing for that,” District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems said.

This is big stepping stone for Pals Brewing Company moving forward.

“They’re just simply adding another rank to their business,” Weems said.

The application for the license was approved by the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office unanimously.

