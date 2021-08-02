Advertisement

The end of duty for a Lincoln County lieutenant

Festivities at the retirement party of now former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund
Festivities at the retirement party of now former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Police Department said goodbye to a partner and friend that has been with them for a long time. Now former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund has decided to retire and as of 3 p.m. Monday, he has given up the walkie talkie.

Rich Hoaglund has been with the police department since 1977 and he has made a lot of memories while serving on the force. He has been on call for many things such as death investigations, life threatening situations and child abuse investigations. Hoaglund was always prepared when it came to his work everyday.

Former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund giving a speech at his retirement party.
Former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund giving a speech at his retirement party.(Andre Brooks)

“Everything is different everyday. You never know, “ Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund has been looking forward to this retirement for a while now.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s been something I’ve been looking forward to for a longtime, Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund may be ready to retire, but with retiring, it’s not an easy road.

“Giving up law enforcement, it’s not easy. No matter what happens, I’m still a cop,” Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund is now going to focus on his farming and building up his home with his wife in Brady. He will truly miss being in the line of duty though.

“I’ll miss the brotherhood of it,”Hoaglund said.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
Private fights in North Platte, Saturday
NSP arrested Dennis Nekolite following a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Hall and Buffalo Counties.
O’Neill man arrested following multi-county pursuit
Bella, K-9 Unit Dog
Serving the North Platte community
Lincoln County Treasurer Shelli Franzen arrested Thursday on theft charges.
Franzen submits resignation

Latest News

Barn Brawl
New version Fights
The outside of Pals Brewery Company
Busy agenda at the commissioners’ meeting Monday.
Temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across western Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: More hazy, hot weather into Tuesday
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested several people after finding controlled...
Troopers find drugs, weapons in multiple incidents