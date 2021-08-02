The end of duty for a Lincoln County lieutenant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Police Department said goodbye to a partner and friend that has been with them for a long time. Now former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund has decided to retire and as of 3 p.m. Monday, he has given up the walkie talkie.

Rich Hoaglund has been with the police department since 1977 and he has made a lot of memories while serving on the force. He has been on call for many things such as death investigations, life threatening situations and child abuse investigations. Hoaglund was always prepared when it came to his work everyday.

Former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund giving a speech at his retirement party. (Andre Brooks)

“Everything is different everyday. You never know, “ Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund has been looking forward to this retirement for a while now.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s been something I’ve been looking forward to for a longtime, Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund may be ready to retire, but with retiring, it’s not an easy road.

“Giving up law enforcement, it’s not easy. No matter what happens, I’m still a cop,” Hoaglund said.

Hoaglund is now going to focus on his farming and building up his home with his wife in Brady. He will truly miss being in the line of duty though.

“I’ll miss the brotherhood of it,”Hoaglund said.

