Tuesday Forecast: More hazy, hot weather into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The weather looks pretty quiet for the day on Tuesday with hazy sunshine and hot weather expected for western Nebraska. More areas of smoke and haze could reduce air quality and visibility at times through the day on Tuesday.

Some mid and high level cloud cover will try and move through the area on Tuesday, but we should see plenty of sunshine with dry weather across the area.

Mostly clear skies are expected overnight and into Tuesday morning with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. (KNOP)

Temperatures into Tuesday morning should be very comfortable again and close to where we were on Monday morning. Look for those early morning temperatures into the mid and upper 50s for most of western Nebraska as we start our Tuesday.

Look for more cool temperatures into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s. (KNOP)

Temperatures into Tuesday afternoon should be on the hotter side of the spectrum with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s for most of western Nebraska. Cooler readings are expected as you head further east with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s across the eastern parts of the coverage area. Dew point temperatures should remain comfortably in the 50s to low 60s for most of the area through the day with south winds at 10 to 20 MPH.

Temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across western Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon. (KNOP)

The extended forecast keeps the hot weather around for much of this week as temperatures will generally range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s over the next week with mainly dry weather. There will be a few small chances for rain over the next week - one coming into Wednesday evening and another late this week - but any moisture we are lucky enough to see isn’t expected to be all that much with most of the area looking at 0.25″ or less of rainfall over the next week.

Hot weather expected for much of the next week with highs mainly in the low 90s to low 100s. (KNOP)

