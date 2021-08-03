$1 million bond set for Brian Rosenthal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bond has been set for a former sports reporter accused of sexually assaulting a child.

A Nemaha County judge set Brian Rosenthal’s bond at $1 million on Tuesday morning. He would have to pay 10 percent of that to get out of jail.

Rosenthal is accused of sexually assaulting a child on four occasions between December 2017 and February 2018. According to court documents filed in Nemaha County, the child was between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Rosenthal is due to appear in court for a hearing on August 18.

Brian Rosenthal previously worked for the Lincoln Journal Star from 2000-2016 and as a staff writer and creative content specialist for Nebraska Athletics from 2016-2020. He is a native of Cook, Neb.

