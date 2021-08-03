Elizabeth Tegtmeier runs for State School Board District 7

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former North Platte Public Schools teacher Elizabeth Tegtmeier is throwing her name in the Nebraska State School Board District 7 race.

The mother of five college and school age children made the announcement among a group of supporters Monday evening.

She said it was never her intent to run for office, but is concerned about the direction of education in the state.

Tegtmeier, who holds a Master’s degree in Education and has homeschooled her children through middle school, said her priorities are to protect protect children from sexually inappropriate and racially divisive content, as well as improving proficiency scores.

Based on recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the percentage of fourth and eighth grade students in Nebraska who performed at or above the NAEP Proficient level in math and reading was 37% in 2019.

“I think a rigorous academic environment that supports all students learning needs to be the focus and this is why people are sending their kids to school,” Tegtmeier said. “This is what they are looking for them to do and the State Board of Education needs to come up with resources and assist the local school district’s in improving those proficiency scores.”

Tegtmeier said she is looking forward to meeting with constituents in her 35,000 mile coverage area in the coming months.

