Advertisement

FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NSP arrested Dennis Nekolite following a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Hall and Buffalo Counties.
O’Neill man arrested following multi-county pursuit
The outside of Pals Brewery Company
Accepting resignation
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested several people after finding controlled...
Troopers find drugs, weapons in multiple incidents
Festivities at the retirement party of now former Lieutenant Rich Hoaglund
The end of duty
Bella, K-9 Unit Dog
Serving the North Platte community

Latest News

FILE - In this March 25, 2016 file photo, cows graze in a field at the Townsend Visitor Center...
Tennessee won’t incentivize COVID shots but pays to vax cows
This image shows the logo for PepsiCo.
PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, other juices, in $3.3B deal
Temperatures should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s across western Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon.
More hazy, hot weather into Tuesday
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Bipartisan bill leaves out key climate, clean energy steps