NPPS seeks public input for back to school plan

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools has released its official 10-page return-to-school plan and is asking for the public’s input.

The district has received numerous questions about the protocols for vaccinations and masks for the upcoming school year. In response, the school district sent out a survey on Friday asking for input on the plan.

As it stands, the COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for teachers and students. Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated students, but are strongly encouraged for those who are not. Teachers who are vaccinated will not need to wear a mask. For those who are not, they will be required including for volunteers and visitors.

Masks will also be required on the bus and remote learning will no longer be an option, unless if there are extenuating reasons as to why the student can’t attend school in person.

“Last year, we may have gone up in cases at a particular school and then we would put the entire district into mask or maintain that mask mandate, this year are going to look at that on a case by case school by school basis,” said Tina Smith, Director of Communications. “So for instance, an elementary school has an outbreak of exposure over 7% to 10% then we are going to look at that and say maybe we need to put these kiddos and our staff at this particular elementary school into a mask mandate for the next 7 to 10 days and not affect the entire district at the same time.”

The last day to submit the survey is Friday, Aug. 6. The school board will review and consider public feedback from the survey’s at their next school board meeting.

A link to the survey is available at https://www.nppsd.org/page/cov.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.