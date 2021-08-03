Project Connect helping North Platte residents

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Family First Partnership collaborated with the Mobile Food Pantry on Tuesday afternoon to help families across North Platte. The event, called Tuesday Project Connect, took place outside of the North Platte High School Gym at around 1p.m. Volunteers gave families backpacks with school supplies, cleaning products and hygienic supplies to the community.

“Project Connect is an event for families, for us to be able to to give on hand items out to families that may need it,” said Tori Courter, Central Navigator of Family First Partnership. “As well as direct them to our resources directory. So they can see all of the resources in our community that will be able to access. “

Volunteers at work at Project Connect (Andre Brooks)

This event, especially with the coronavirus, has impacted many people, and helped families that especially need it.

“For everything that they are doing, I think it’s great,” North Platte Resident Aimee Cousins said. “We have six children in school this year, and it really helps with all the work. The issues going on, it helps. ”

Backpack supplies at Project Connect (Andre Brooks)

With project connect, it’s another opportunity for the community to come together and just help each other out.

Project Connect in progress (Andre Brooks)

“It’s just another great opportunity for everybody to help the community,” said Michael Jones, Guardians of the Angels Member.

For more information about Project Connect and other related resources, visit there website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.