Sentencing hearing for Bailey Boswell set for November

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Bailey Boswell, right, listens during a hearing in...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Bailey Boswell, right, listens during a hearing in Saline County Court in Wilbur, Neb. A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday, June 30, 2021, to determine whether Boswell, convicted in the murder of a hardware store clerk, will become the first woman in Nebraska to get a death sentence. (Eric Gregory/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, Pool File)(Eric Gregory | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A sentencing hearing has been set in the case of Bailey Boswell. Boswell was convicted last October of killing and dismembering Sydney Loofe in 2017.

According to the Nebraska Judicial Branch, the case is slated for Nov. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. before a three-judge panel. The panel includes Judge Vicky L. Johnson, Judge Darla S. Ideus and Judge Peter C. Bataillon. The three-judge panel will decide whether there’s enough evidence to warrant the death penalty.

The hearing will be held on the third floor of the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber. The defendant is ordered to be transported to the courthouse by the sheriff.

