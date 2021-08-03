Advertisement

Wife gets jail for Kearney convenience store robbery

By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman will spend a year in the Buffalo County jail for one of two robberies she and her husband were arrested for in January.

Angela Kresser, 51, was convicted of attempted accessory to a felony and got her sentence Monday in Buffalo Country District Court in Kearney. She has credit for 215 days already served.

Kresser and her husband Jeremiah Kresser, 23, also of Grand Island, were arrested in January in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in south Kearney.

Jeremiah Kresser has been convicted of robbery connection with the Kearney incident. A related weapons charge against him was dropped. He’s scheduled for sentencing on August 25 and could get up to 50 years in prison.

The couple also faces charges in Hall County for a convenience store robbery in east Grand Island.

Angela Kresser is charged with aiding and abetting robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. A pretrial hearing on the charges is scheduled September 2. If convicted of both crimes she could get up to 100 years in prison.

Jeremiah Kresser is charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He also could get up to 100 years in prison if convicted of both crimes. Hearings on his charges are pending in Hall County Court.

